Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €270.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €270.00 ($290.32) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RHM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €290.00 ($311.83) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €233.00 ($250.54) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €265.00 ($284.95) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($322.58) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($284.95) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

ETR:RHM opened at €237.10 ($254.95) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is €233.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €193.27. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €140.45 ($151.02) and a 1-year high of €262.20 ($281.94).

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

