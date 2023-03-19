Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €233.00 by UBS Group

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) received a €233.00 ($250.54) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €265.00 ($284.95) price target on Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($284.95) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €290.00 ($311.83) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($322.58) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($290.32) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Friday.

ETR:RHM opened at €237.10 ($254.95) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €233.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €193.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.85. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €140.45 ($151.02) and a 52 week high of €262.20 ($281.94).

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

