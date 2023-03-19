Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Gap Down to $3.58

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.58, but opened at $3.40. Ribbon Communications shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 243,875 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RBBN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Ribbon Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.
Ribbon Communications Stock Up 1.1 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $608.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ribbon Communications
Ribbon Communications Company Profile
Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ribbon Communications (RBBN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.