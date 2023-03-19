Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $582.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTMVY. HSBC raised shares of Rightmove from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 610 ($7.43) to GBX 600 ($7.31) in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Rightmove to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rightmove from GBX 490 ($5.97) to GBX 602 ($7.34) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rightmove from GBX 490 ($5.97) to GBX 510 ($6.22) in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Rightmove Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RTMVY opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92. Rightmove has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $18.18.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

