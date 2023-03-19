Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,380 ($65.57) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,500 ($91.41) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($56.06) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,200 ($75.56) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($60.94) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,129.23 ($74.70).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

LON RIO opened at GBX 5,250 ($63.99) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 822.88, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,006.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,470.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,406 ($78.07).

Insider Activity at Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,922 ($72.18), for a total transaction of £128,329.74 ($156,404.31). 14.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.