Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Holdings Increased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,009 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $83.21.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CLSA raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($64.72) to GBX 5,380 ($65.57) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.69) to GBX 6,200 ($75.56) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.