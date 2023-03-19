Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

RIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($56.06) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,700 ($81.66) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($70.69) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,380 ($65.57) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($84.10) to GBX 7,400 ($90.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,129.23 ($74.70).

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,250 ($63.99) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 822.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.72. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,406 ($78.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,006.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,470.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 2,167 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,922 ($72.18), for a total value of £128,329.74 ($156,404.31). Insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

