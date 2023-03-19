Rise Advisors LLC Sells 273 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rise Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,663 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.7% of Rise Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,074,064,000 after acquiring an additional 784,656 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,440,386 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,514,665,000 after acquiring an additional 208,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $279.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

