RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,838.00

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,838 ($22.40) and last traded at GBX 1,852 ($22.57), with a volume of 235949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,888 ($23.01).

RIT Capital Partners Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,979.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,102.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -526.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04.

Get RIT Capital Partners alerts:

RIT Capital Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share. This is a boost from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $18.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. RIT Capital Partners’s payout ratio is currently -1,073.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About RIT Capital Partners

In other RIT Capital Partners news, insider Vikas Karlekar acquired 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,002 ($24.40) per share, for a total transaction of £19,879.86 ($24,228.96). In other news, insider Philippe Costeletos purchased 20,860 shares of RIT Capital Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,005 ($24.44) per share, for a total transaction of £418,243 ($509,741.62). Also, insider Vikas Karlekar bought 993 shares of RIT Capital Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,002 ($24.40) per share, with a total value of £19,879.86 ($24,228.96). 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.