RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,838.00

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,838 ($22.40) and last traded at GBX 1,852 ($22.57), with a volume of 235949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,888 ($23.01).
RIT Capital Partners Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,979.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,102.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -526.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04.
RIT Capital Partners Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share. This is a boost from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $18.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. RIT Capital Partners’s payout ratio is currently -1,073.45%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About RIT Capital Partners
RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).
