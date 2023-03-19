Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 25,654 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $8,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 17.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,730,000 after purchasing an additional 405,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,618,264,000 after buying an additional 394,562 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 695.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,897,000 after buying an additional 203,813 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,732,699,000 after buying an additional 170,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,331.9% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 166,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,739,000 after buying an additional 154,593 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Price Performance

SGEN stock opened at $200.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of -60.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.97 and its 200-day moving average is $140.38. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $202.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Seagen from $135.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Seagen from $183.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $610,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $610,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,949,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,798 shares of company stock valued at $24,458,163 in the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.