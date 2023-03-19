Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,608.84 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,754.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,571.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1,539.73. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,404 shares of company stock valued at $15,317,901. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,844.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

