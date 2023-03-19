Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 63,188 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 312,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,188 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $10,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $46,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,074. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 1.8 %

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $43.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMH. JMP Securities reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

