Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $9.29 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $377,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 34.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 14.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $7,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $740.92.

BLK stock opened at $636.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $714.75 and a 200-day moving average of $680.87. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $788.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

