Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $11,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in American Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in American Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFG. StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of AFG stock opened at $116.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.84. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.85 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.