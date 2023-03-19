Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Down 5.6%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $17.55. 245,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 819,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.58.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average of $18.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $232,417.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,028.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $67,796.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,046.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $232,417.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,028.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,727,000 after buying an additional 488,509 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,544,000 after purchasing an additional 62,020 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,395,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after purchasing an additional 863,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,392,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,142,000 after buying an additional 856,076 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,407,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,108,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms.

See Also

