Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Price Target to C$12.00

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.07% from the stock’s current price.

Chesswood Group Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of TSE:CHW opened at C$9.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$166.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 951.40, a current ratio of 40.42 and a quick ratio of 38.05. Chesswood Group has a 1 year low of C$9.23 and a 1 year high of C$15.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.56.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

