Royal Bank of Canada Trims Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Target Price to C$104.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$104.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$87.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$117.11.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

PBH opened at C$91.51 on Friday. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$77.36 and a 52 week high of C$110.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$94.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$88.64. The firm has a market cap of C$4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.53.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.