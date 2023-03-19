RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Downgraded by Societe Generale

RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut RTL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

RTL Group Stock Performance

Shares of RGLXY stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. RTL Group has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01.

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following segments: RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The RTL Deutschland segment encompasses all of the German TV broadcasting activities. The Groupe M6 segment composes multimedia group which composes television, radio, and digital.

