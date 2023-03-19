RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 107.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on RumbleON from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. TheStreet lowered RumbleON from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

RMBL stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.05 million, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBL. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of RumbleON by 268.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RumbleON by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

