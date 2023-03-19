RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 107.47% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on RumbleON from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. TheStreet lowered RumbleON from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.
RMBL stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.05 million, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.49.
RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.
