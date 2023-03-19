Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 6.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Salesforce by 26.1% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 101,463 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $184.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 880.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.81.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total value of $131,428.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,174,239.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total value of $131,428.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,174,239.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,268 shares of company stock worth $6,641,547. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Stories

