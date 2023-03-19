Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Director Jonathan Chadwick Sells 9,154 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $173,834.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 477,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,069,699.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT opened at $19.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 0.92. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. Analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IOT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Samsara from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

