Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 329,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 51,136 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 90,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 58,757 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 356.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 205,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 160,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $19.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 0.92. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $21.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IOT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Samsara from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $56,580,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 911,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,228,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $56,580,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,133,832 shares of company stock worth $90,979,316 over the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.