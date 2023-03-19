Sanara MedTech (SMTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 20th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sanara MedTech Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMTI opened at $40.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.13. Sanara MedTech has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.24 million, a P/E ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sanara MedTech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanara MedTech in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sanara MedTech by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech in the fourth quarter worth about $693,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech, Incengages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.