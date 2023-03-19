Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 351,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,462,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SAND shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.0147 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

