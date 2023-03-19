SAP (NYSE:SAP) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas

SAP (NYSE:SAPGet Rating) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $143.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.95% from the company’s current price.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €135.00 ($145.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $119.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.86 and its 200 day moving average is $103.58. SAP has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $123.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in SAP by 8,972.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SAP by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in SAP by 120.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SAP during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 5.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

