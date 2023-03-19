Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) PT Lowered to $160.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.41% from the stock’s previous close.

SRPT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $153.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $149.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.88.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $122.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.17. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $159.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.29% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. The business had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,142,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

