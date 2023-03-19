Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) PT Lowered to C$18.50

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Savaria from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Savaria in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Savaria Price Performance

Shares of SISXF opened at $12.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87. Savaria has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $14.31.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

