Savaria (TSE:SIS) PT Lowered to C$18.50

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIS. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Savaria and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.50.

Savaria Trading Down 5.1 %

SIS opened at C$15.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.74. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$12.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.05.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

