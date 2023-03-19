Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €6.20 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been given a €6.20 ($6.67) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €7.30 ($7.85) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.06) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($8.28) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.45) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($8.60) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at €6.24 ($6.70) on Friday. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($12.15) and a one year high of €16.74 ($18.00). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €6.63 and its 200 day moving average is €6.00.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

