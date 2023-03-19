Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Lifted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 108.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,733,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,613,000 after buying an additional 478,129 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,083,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,818,000 after buying an additional 1,504,248 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,905,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,964,000 after purchasing an additional 387,621 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,259,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,088,000 after purchasing an additional 61,290 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $62.09 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $76.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.96.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

