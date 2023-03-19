Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Shares Gap Up to $7.45

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.45, but opened at $7.84. Scilex shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 35,905 shares changing hands.

Scilex Stock Up 6.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.16.

Institutional Trading of Scilex

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCLX. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Scilex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scilex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scilex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scilex Company Profile

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial product is ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

