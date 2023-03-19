Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 287.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.60.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $145.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 69.18%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

