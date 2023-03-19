Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Down to $15.68

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.68, but opened at $15.13. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 274,391 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Sendas Distribuidora Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 96,962 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 184.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 92,714 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 45.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

