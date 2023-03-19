Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Down to $15.68

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.68, but opened at $15.13. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 274,391 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.
Sendas Distribuidora Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 96,962 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 184.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 92,714 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 45.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.
About Sendas Distribuidora
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.