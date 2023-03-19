Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SENS opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $394.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.44.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of an implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a glucose monitoring device which includes sensors, smart transmitters, and mobile applications.

