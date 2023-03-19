Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 108,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 170,481 shares.The stock last traded at $70.81 and had previously closed at $71.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.50.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $348.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 71,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 62,156 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sensient Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.