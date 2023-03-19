Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shaw Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Shaw Communications by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 26,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 343,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

SJR opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.52. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Shaw Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 76.32%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

