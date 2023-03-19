Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,007 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the third quarter worth $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.65) to GBX 2,987 ($36.40) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.34) to GBX 2,950 ($35.95) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shell Trading Down 1.3 %

Shell Increases Dividend

NYSE:SHEL opened at $53.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.22. The company has a market cap of $194.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.