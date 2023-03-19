Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 70,576 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 119,393 shares.The stock last traded at $19.05 and had previously closed at $19.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $956.26 million, a PE ratio of -118.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,365,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,327,000 after purchasing an additional 104,936 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,028,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,221,000 after purchasing an additional 88,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,872,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,186,000. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,985,000 after purchasing an additional 98,028 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the Broadband and Tower segments.

