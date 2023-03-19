Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 70,576 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 119,393 shares.The stock last traded at $19.05 and had previously closed at $19.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Trading Down 1.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $956.26 million, a PE ratio of -118.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications
About Shenandoah Telecommunications
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the Broadband and Tower segments.
