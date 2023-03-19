Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) vs. Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Head-To-Head Survey

Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM – Get Rating) and Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sigma Designs and Qorvo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Designs $65.90 million N/A -$120.04 million N/A N/A Qorvo $4.10 billion 2.35 $1.03 billion $4.26 22.69

Qorvo has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Designs.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qorvo has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sigma Designs and Qorvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A Qorvo 11.06% 19.41% 11.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sigma Designs and Qorvo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A Qorvo 2 15 5 0 2.14

Qorvo has a consensus price target of $109.57, suggesting a potential upside of 13.36%. Given Qorvo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Qorvo is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Qorvo shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Qorvo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Qorvo beats Sigma Designs on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Designs

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc. engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things. The Infrastructure & Defense Products segment is involved in supplying RF, system-on-a-chip and power management solutions for applications in wireless infrastructure, defense, Wi-Fi, smart home, automotive, and Internet of things. The firm’s products include amplifiers, control products, discrete transistors, filters & duplexers, frequency converters & sources, integrated products, optical components, passives, power management products, switches, and wireless connectivity products. The company was founded on December 13, 2013, and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

