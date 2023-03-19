Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Up 3.3%

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 116,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,126,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $579.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sprott Inc. grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 934,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

