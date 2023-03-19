Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Up 3.3%

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 116,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,126,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $579.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.97.
Institutional Trading of Silvercorp Metals
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sprott Inc. grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 934,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.49% of the company’s stock.
About Silvercorp Metals
Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silvercorp Metals (SVM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.