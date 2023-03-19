SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Shares Gap Down to $7.30

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.30, but opened at $7.06. SiriusPoint shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 150,464 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised SiriusPoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNT. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 21.9% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 7,692,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,079,000 after buying an additional 1,383,094 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,788,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after buying an additional 1,054,133 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 206.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 467,522 shares during the last quarter. Sonic GP LLC bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,373,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,792,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,474,000 after buying an additional 364,725 shares during the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

