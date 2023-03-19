Softcat (LON:SCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Softcat Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON SCT opened at GBX 1,110 ($13.53) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,055.56, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Softcat has a 12-month low of GBX 1,059 ($12.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,922 ($23.42). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,209.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,210.16.

Get Softcat alerts:

Insider Activity at Softcat

In related news, insider Graeme Watt sold 26,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,209 ($14.73), for a total value of £321,968.79 ($392,405.59). In related news, insider Graeme Watt sold 26,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,209 ($14.73), for a total value of £321,968.79 ($392,405.59). Also, insider Graham Charlton sold 12,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,188 ($14.48), for a total value of £152,075.88 ($185,345.37). 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Softcat

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.