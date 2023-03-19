Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.00.
Several research analysts have weighed in on SLVYY shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Solvay from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Solvay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Solvay Price Performance
Shares of OTC SLVYY opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92. Solvay has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $12.08.
About Solvay
Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.
