Sotera Health (LON:SHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $113.50

Shares of Sotera Health Co (LON:SHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 113.50 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 113.50 ($1.38), with a volume of 3295199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.40 ($1.46).

The company has a market cap of £2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -462.50 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Lane acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £62,000 ($75,563.68). 2.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses – Sterigenics®, Nordion® and Nelson Labs®. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health®.

