Southern (NYSE:SO) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,578,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 4,082,080 shares.The stock last traded at $68.10 and had previously closed at $68.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.93.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in Southern by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.