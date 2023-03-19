SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 110,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SJNK opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.46. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.35.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.