Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £120.68 ($147.07).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a £124 ($151.13) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, February 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance

Shares of LON SPX opened at £111 ($135.28) on Friday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of GBX 9,008 ($109.79) and a twelve month high of £131.40 ($160.15). The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.71. The company has a market capitalization of £8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,700.00, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of £116.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of £111.05.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 109.50 ($1.33) dividend. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $42.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,066.67%.

In other news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of £110.70 ($134.92), for a total value of £200,588.40 ($244,470.93). In related news, insider Nicholas John Anderson sold 7,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of £111.58 ($135.99), for a total value of £829,262.56 ($1,010,679.54). Also, insider Nimesh Patel sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of £110.70 ($134.92), for a total value of £200,588.40 ($244,470.93). 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

