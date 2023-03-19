Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Trading 2.4% Higher

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.59. 397,409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,494,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 31.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,015,000 after acquiring an additional 721,997 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $195,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $70,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 205.6% in the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 102,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 24,389.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,988,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,941 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.