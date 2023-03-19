Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$86.56.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$79.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$71.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Stantec Stock Performance

STN opened at C$78.35 on Friday. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$53.12 and a 52-week high of C$83.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$73.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$67.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.09. The company has a market cap of C$8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Stantec Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

