Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Up to $42.50

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.50, but opened at $44.40. Steel Partners shares last traded at $44.40, with a volume of 266 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a report on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Steel Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Steel Partners Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,228,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $309,362,000 after buying an additional 75,752 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

