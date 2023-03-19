Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Up to $42.50

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.50, but opened at $44.40. Steel Partners shares last traded at $44.40, with a volume of 266 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a report on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.34.
Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.
